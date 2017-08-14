Republican criticism imperils Trump’s presidency
Already engaged in a war of words with the leadership of his own party, President Donald Trump may have further imperiled his future with his initial failure to condemn white supremacists in the aftermath of violent rallies held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. One woman was killed and 19 others injured when a car plowed…
