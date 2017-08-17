Republicans unite to condemn white supremacists after Trump remarks
Washington (dpa) – From former presidents to current congressional leaders, frustrated Republicans on Wednesday distanced themselves from President Donald Trump’s latest comments on the deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia. Former US presidents George W Bush and George HW Bush denounced “racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms” in the wake of violence at a…
