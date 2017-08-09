Quantcast

Rex Tillerson throws water on Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ threat during scheduled Guam visit

Brad Reed

09 Aug 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States will pursue unilateral efforts to curb greenhouse emissions (AFP Photo/FAYEZ NURELDINE)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday tried to turn down the temperature on tensions between the United States and North Korea by insisting the two countries are not moving closer to war.

Tillerson said that President Donald Trump’s comments that the U.S. will respond to North Korea with “fire and fury” if it kept making threats to the country were not to be taken literally. Instead, Tillerson said the president was simply giving North Korea a taste of its own medicine since its leader, Kim Jong-Un, “doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language.”

Tillerson said that Americans shouldn’t worry about war with North Korea, however, because the country does not represent an “imminent” threat to the United States.

Shortly after Tillerson’s comments, President Trump retweeted a Fox & Friends video of himself saying America would respond with “fire and fury” to Kim Jong-un’s threats.

The president also retweeted a Fox story about U.S. jets flying over Guam being prepared to “fight tonight” if they need to.

Watch the video of Tillerson below.


Rex Tillerson throws water on Trump’s ‘fire and… by sarahburris

