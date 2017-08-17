Quantcast

Richard Spencer demands respect on Israeli TV — says Jews are ‘overrepresented’

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 06:21 ET                   
Richard Spencer/ AltRight.com (Twitter)

Speaking in an interview on Israeli television, white nationalist Richard Spencer Wednesday said Jews were “overrepresented” when challenged on antisemitism, adding Jews and Israelis should respect him despite his supremacist views. Spencer, who has previously courted Israeli media, despite engaging in Holocaust denial and refusing to condemn Hitler, made the remarks while speaking to Israeli state…

