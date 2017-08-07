Road rage incident leaves 4-year-old boy hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the head

Crime scene roped off by police (Shutterstock.com)

Police in Cleveland are on the hunt for two men who were allegedly responsible for shooting a four-year-old boy in the head during a road rage incident.

Fox 8 Cleveland reports that the boy, who is not being publicly identified, was hospitalized to have bullet fragments removed from his skull after being shot Monday morning. Medical examiners found that none of the bullet fragments that hit his head penetrated all the way through his brain.

The boy’s mother claims that her son was shot as part of a road rage incident in which two men in another car started tailing her after she honked at them while at an intersection.

The vehicle, which she described as a white 4-door Pontiac with tinted windows, subsequently followed her onto the highway, where one of the men in the car began firing his gun at her vehicle.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and he was breathing and conscious when he arrived. Police are still on the lookout for the two men who were allegedly responsible for the shooting.

Watch a local news report on the incident below.