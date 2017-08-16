Robert E. Lee’s descendant denounces white nationalists
Three days after Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted into violence and racial unrest, the family of Robert E. Lee is denouncing the white nationalist groups who rallied and marched to preserve a statue of the long-dead Civil War general. “There’s no place for that,” Robert E. Lee V tells Newsweek, referring to the white supremacist protesters who carried…
