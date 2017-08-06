Roman home of Jesus’s disciples discovered in Israel
Archeologists digging in modern-day Israel believe they have found the settlement where three of Jesus’s apostles made their homes. The remains of a settlement discovered by the sea of Galilee in the Bethsaida Valley Nature Reserve is thought to be the site of the lost Roman city of Julias, Haaretz reported. The researchers believe the discovery…
