Russian air defenses on alert over North Korea: Senator
Russia has put its eastern air defense systems on high alert following an exchange of nuclear threats between neighboring North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump, a top Russian lawmaker said on Friday. “What is now happening around North Korea cannot fail to instill us with a feeling of concern and a comprehension of the need…
