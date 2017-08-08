Quantcast

Russian bots are starting to attack the Republican Party

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 00:34 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Russian Bots Are Starting to Attack Republican Party

Russian-linked bots and trolls have caused a surge in use of the hashtag #ResignPaulRyan on Twitter over the last 48 hours, just as the Republican speaker of the House was returning to his hometown of Wisconsin for a month-long respite from Washington, D.C. The unusual boost in Russian bots targeting a Republican lawmaker was first observed…

