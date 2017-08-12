Russian hacking group Fancy Bear targeting hotel guests using unsecure Wi-Fi
The Russian hacking group APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, has been targeting guests through unsecure Wi-Fi at hotels, according to security company FireEye. The activity is relatively new, dating back to at least last month, FireEye said. The firm found that Fancy Bear sent a malicious document in a spear phishing campaign to multiple hotels…
