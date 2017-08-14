Russian spy agency foils double ISIS bomb plot
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russian intelligence has thwarted a double suicide bomb plot in Moscow directed by the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), the country’s main spy agency said on Monday. The FSB said in a statement that it had arrested four people suspected of plotting attacks in the Russian capital: one that was intended to target the city’s metro…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion