Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saudi Crown Prince ‘wants out’ of Yemen war

Al Jazeera

15 Aug 2017 at 06:41 ET                   
Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for the G20 Summit at the International Expo Center in Hangzhou on September 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Rolex DELA PENA)

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has told two former American officials that he “wants out” of the two-year war he started in Yemen, and that he is not against US rapprochement with Iran, according to leaked emails published on the Middle East Eye website. The revelation shed light on the thinking of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The chaos of white supremacist in Charlottesville is only the beginning — the Nazis moved in
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+