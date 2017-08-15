Saudi Crown Prince ‘wants out’ of Yemen war
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has told two former American officials that he “wants out” of the two-year war he started in Yemen, and that he is not against US rapprochement with Iran, according to leaked emails published on the Middle East Eye website. The revelation shed light on the thinking of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz…
