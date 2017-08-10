Scandals were a totally different universe in previous presidential administrations
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Newsweek published this story under the headline of “Reagan’s Kids Go Their Own Way” on June 22, 1981. Newsweek is republishing the story. To some old Reagan hands, the president’s eldest daughter, Maureen, 40, is a PR problem waiting to happen. She’s an outspoken supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment, opposed the Republican platform statement on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion