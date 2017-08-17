Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scaramucci congratulates new communications director Hope Hicks, Twitter reacts

International Business Times

17 Aug 2017 at 06:32 ET                   
Anthony Scaramucci (Wikipedia)

Two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired as White House communications director, the Trump administration named Hope Hicks as his interim replacement for the post. Hicks will be the fourth person to take up the responsibility after Trump assumed office. The 28-year-old will also be one of the highest paid staff at the White House, reports…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Such a disgusting lie’: Trump bullies Lindsey Graham for not backing his Charlottesville excuses
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+