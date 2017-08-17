Scaramucci congratulates new communications director Hope Hicks, Twitter reacts
Two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired as White House communications director, the Trump administration named Hope Hicks as his interim replacement for the post. Hicks will be the fourth person to take up the responsibility after Trump assumed office. The 28-year-old will also be one of the highest paid staff at the White House, reports…
