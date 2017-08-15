Scaramucci continues crusade against White House ‘leaker’ Bannon: ‘If it was up to me, he would be gone’

Anthony Scaramucci and Stephen Colbert

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Monday told CBS’ Stephen Colbert if it were up to him, chief White House counsel Steve Bannon would be the next member of Donald Trump’s administration to be forced out.

Colbert showed Scaramucci an iconic photo of himself and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, featuring the ex-communications director “holding your thumbs in your belt like a gunslinger.” The CBS host asked if Scaramucci was “brought in to get rid of Priebus and Sean Spicer.”

Scaramucci demurred, prompting Colbert to coax the former communications to give the inside story. “Gimme some Mooch,” Colbert said.

“Obviously, there’s no love lost there,” Scaramucci replied. “We were actually pretty good friends when I was a political donor writing checks to the RNC.”

Scaramucci later acknowledged he thought Bannon was one of the White House leakers, noting he’s “been pretty open about that” and “obviously got caught on tape saying he was.”

Pressed by Colbert over whether he wants Trump to fire Bannon, Scaramucci replied, “that’s up to the president.”

“What does The Mooch think?” Colbert asked. “If it was up to me, he would be gone,” Scaramucci said to cheers.

Watch the video below, via CBS: