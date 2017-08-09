Scaramucci to appear on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ next Monday

Scaramucci and Colbert

Anthony Scaramucci, the American financier who lasted all of ten days as Donald Trump’s communications director, will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next Monday, according to a tweet by the show’s host.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

Scaramucci was booted from the West Wing a mere week-and-a-half after his on-boarding, after an extremely NSFW conversation with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza rattled the administration. Scaramucci played a pivotal role in the ouster of former chief-of-staff Reince Priebus, who was replaced on July 28 by Gen. John Kelly. Kelly subsequently played a role in Scaramucci’s premature departure.

In addition to losing his job at the White House,Scaramucci also lost his wife. Diedre Ball filed for divorce from Scaramucci on the same day Priebus was ousted at the White House. She was nine month pregnant and reportedly wanted out of the marriage because of her husband’s “naked political ambition.”

Colbert had some fun with Scaramucci’s goodbye, belting a “Bohemian Rhapsody” medley in a heartfelt farewell to the short-live Trump adviser.