Scientists find volcanoes hiding under Antarctica ice

International Business Times

14 Aug 2017 at 17:02 ET                   

Dozens of volcanoes are lurking underneath the ice of Antarctica, possibly making one part of the frozen continent the biggest volcanic region in the world. Scientists reported in the Geological Society Special Publications that they have identified 91 new volcanoes below the surface of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, after using topographical information from radar data…

