Scientists find volcanoes hiding under Antarctica ice
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Dozens of volcanoes are lurking underneath the ice of Antarctica, possibly making one part of the frozen continent the biggest volcanic region in the world. Scientists reported in the Geological Society Special Publications that they have identified 91 new volcanoes below the surface of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, after using topographical information from radar data…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion