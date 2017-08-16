Sessions says Virginia attack might be a hate crime
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Department of Justice could prosecute the car attack on counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, as a hate crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday. Speaking on Wednesday with NBC News, Sessions said, “It very well could be a civil rights violation or a hate crime, and there might be other charges that could be brought.” He…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion