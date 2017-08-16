Quantcast

Sessions says Virginia attack might be a hate crime

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 15:57 ET                   
Jeff Sessions

The Department of Justice could prosecute the car attack on counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, as a hate crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday. Speaking on Wednesday with NBC News, Sessions said, “It very well could be a civil rights violation or a hate crime, and there might be other charges that could be brought.” He…

