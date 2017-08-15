Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Should James Fields Jr. be charged with terrorism or hate crime?

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
James Alex Fields Jr. photographed during 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville (Rodney Dunning/Flickr)

This article first appeared on The Daily Signal. The federal civil rights investigation into the weekend violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, could involve domestic terrorism and hate crime charges and isn’t limited to the driver who plowed his vehicle into a crowd of people, according to the Trump administration. Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America,”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump accidentally re-tweets a man calling him a ‘fascist’ — then quickly deletes it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+