Sinead O’Connor is ‘safe not suicidal’ after posting troubling video online
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sinead O’Connor is ‘safe � not suicidal’ after posting troubling video online
Sinead O’Connor’s mental health drama continues to play out on Facebook, with an unidentified person assuring fans late Monday that the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer was being taken care of after posting a troubling video begging her exes and children to come get her and take care of her. “I am posting at Sinead’s request,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion