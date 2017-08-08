Quantcast

Singer Sinead O’ Connor says she’s suicidal and living in a New Jersey motel

NJ.com

07 Aug 2017 at 21:49 ET                   
Sinead O'Connor (Shutterstock)

Singer Sinead O’ Connor says she’s suicidal and living in a N.J. motel

Warning: The video above contains vulgar language. HACKENSACK — Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’ Connor posted a troubling video to her Facebook page Thursday, detailing her recent struggles with mental illness from a motel in what she describes as “the arse end of New Jersey.” PageSix.com reports O’Connor is staying at a Travelodge motel in Hackensack, while…

