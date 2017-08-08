Singer Sinead O’ Connor says she’s suicidal and living in a New Jersey motel
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Singer Sinead O’ Connor says she’s suicidal and living in a N.J. motel
Warning: The video above contains vulgar language. HACKENSACK — Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’ Connor posted a troubling video to her Facebook page Thursday, detailing her recent struggles with mental illness from a motel in what she describes as “the arse end of New Jersey.” PageSix.com reports O’Connor is staying at a Travelodge motel in Hackensack, while…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion