‘So is it Dr. Princess Leia Organa?’: The Internet is freaking out that Princess Leia got her Ph.D. at 19

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia (Twitter / Screengrab)

This weekend, Twitter user and University of Glasgow professor Becca Harrison posted a portion of an interview with “Star Wars” creator George Lucas in the book Superwomen: Gender, Power and Representation by Carolyn Cocca.

In it, Huffington Post reported, Lucas said that the character Senator Leia “Princess Leia” Organa — a resistance fighter and senator in the Galactic Empire — earned her Ph.D. at 19.

“She’s a politician, she’s accomplished,” Lucas said. “She got her Ph.D. at 19 and she rules people and she’s in charge.”

The director and producer said that he chose the late Carrie Fisher because he needed an actress “who could push these guys around.”

Fisher herself notoriously called Leia “a sass factory.”

“Hang on wait what…,” wrote Dr. Harrison on Twitter. “Leia had a PhD in Star Wars? Christ can you imagine having everyone call you Princess when you were actually Dr Organa?”

“Star Wars” fans from one end of the Twitterverse to the other promptly went bonkers.

We have clearly, clearly all been doing our PhDs in Alderaan places…. 😎 — Sarah McCook (@mccook_hx) August 4, 2017

leia organa was only 19 when she got her phd https://t.co/xhx39lFWC2 — chloe (@citrine2016) August 5, 2017

Where is my standalone Dr. Organa prequel movie where Leia earns her PhD? https://t.co/XbB6fYvhxD — Sophie Hamilton (@Sophia_etc) August 5, 2017

So Leia has been a resistance leader since she was a teenager, she was a senator and she had a God damn PhD but both Han & Lando… — Little She-Bear 🐻 (@Morcelle) August 5, 2017

Leia's soul does not seem to be sufficiently crushed for someone with a PhD — Alex Heeney (@bwestcineaste) August 5, 2017

Leia got her Phd at a time when defending meant making sure your planet wasn't being blown up… https://t.co/e6a9A3N47i — Sha\m/\m/a (@ShammaBoyarin) August 5, 2017

if you think leia's phd is in interstellar relations is she a — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 6, 2017

Every gif of Leia rolling her eyes takes on new meaning now I know SHE HAD A SODDING PHD. pic.twitter.com/fxmC4RfICo — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) August 5, 2017

So is it Dr. Princess Leia Organa, or Dr. Leia, or Dr. Princess, or Dr. Organa? Which is more important, being a princess or the phd? — CarboCommander (@carbocommander) August 6, 2017

'When you're 19 everything is intense'-CF I totally agree, that year leia got her PhD AND was a true leader of the resistance 😊 @BhanLiz pic.twitter.com/3HRqM3KJaq — Hamsters for life (@hamillhere) August 6, 2017