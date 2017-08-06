Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘So is it Dr. Princess Leia Organa?’: The Internet is freaking out that Princess Leia got her Ph.D. at 19

David Ferguson

06 Aug 2017 at 19:01 ET                   
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia (Twitter / Screengrab)

This weekend, Twitter user and University of Glasgow professor Becca Harrison posted a portion of an interview with “Star Wars” creator George Lucas in the book Superwomen: Gender, Power and Representation by Carolyn Cocca.

In it, Huffington Post reported, Lucas said that the character Senator Leia “Princess Leia” Organa — a resistance fighter and senator in the Galactic Empire — earned her Ph.D. at 19.

“She’s a politician, she’s accomplished,” Lucas said. “She got her Ph.D. at 19 and she rules people and she’s in charge.”

The director and producer said that he chose the late Carrie Fisher because he needed an actress “who could push these guys around.”

Fisher herself notoriously called Leia “a sass factory.”

“Hang on wait what…,” wrote Dr. Harrison on Twitter. “Leia had a PhD in Star Wars? Christ can you imagine having everyone call you Princess when you were actually Dr Organa?”

“Star Wars” fans from one end of the Twitterverse to the other promptly went bonkers.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News lies about Bolling: ‘None of these women’ have come forward — except one of them has
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+