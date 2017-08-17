South Korea just drew the “red line” for North Korea
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
South Korean President Moon Jae-In has for the first time defined what he would consider a “red line” in dealing with provocations from North Korea, in contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump’s reticence on the matter. The recently-elected president Moon said Pyongyang would be crossing a red line if it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion