South Korea just drew the “red line” for North Korea

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 08:41 ET                   
Moon Jae In (Youtube)

South Korean President Moon Jae-In has for the first time defined what he would consider a “red line” in dealing with provocations from North Korea, in contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump’s reticence on the matter. The recently-elected president Moon said Pyongyang would be crossing a red line if it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)…

