South Korean President criticized for ‘lax attitude’ on nuclear threat
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reacted with quiet restraint to increasing talk of conflict over the rapidly advancing North Korean nuclear threat, and in particular over U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks threatening an overwhelming military response. The North Korean People’s Army Thursday released more detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion