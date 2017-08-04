Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

SpaceX will launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station including new experiments

International Business Times

04 Aug 2017 at 07:02 ET                   
International Space Station (Shutterstock)

Now that there are three new astronauts on the International Space Station, the crew has double the amount of workers to do experiments unique to the conditions of space. On Aug. 13, NASA and SpaceX will work together to send nearly 6,000 pounds worth of supplies up to the station for the crew. During Expeditions 52…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Laughing Florida bros caught on video shooting a hammerhead shark
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+