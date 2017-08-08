Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘State news crossed with a school announcement’: Seth Meyer’s mocks Kayleigh McEnany’s Trump News gig

Tom Boggioni

07 Aug 2017 at 22:59 ET                   
Seth Meyers -- screengrab

Late Night host Seth Meyers dumped all over President Donald Trump’s low-production value Trump News posted on the president’s Facebook page which — according to host Kayleigh McEnany — exists to bring Americans the “real news.”

“Trump has spent the last week claiming that the economy that he says was stagnant under Obama is suddenly roaring now that he is president,” Meyers explained. “To get this message out, his team has started posting so-called ‘real news’ videos talking about the administration’s accomplishments.”

Meyers then shared a series of clips where McEnany boasted about how successful Trump has been as president.

“God,” Meyers smirked. “That was like state news crossed with a school announcement

“‘It’s pizza day in the cafeteria, but you won’t hear that from the failing New York Times!’” Meyers said mimicking the former CNN commentator.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Our civil rights are being violated’: White supremacists melt down after Airbnb cancels their accounts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+