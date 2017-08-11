State of climate report: Earth getting hotter and sea levels rising
The Earth faced record warming for the third year in a row, the State of the Climate in 2016 international report from the American Meteorological Society shows. Last year surpassed 2015 as the warmest on record, confirming the continued trends of warming globally. The lengthy and in-depth report is created every year with contributions from 500…
