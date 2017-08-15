Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Study finds beer can help boost creativity and mental clarity

International Business Times

15 Aug 2017 at 07:26 ET                   
Group drinking beer (Shutterstock)

At any point during the day, if you feel like you are running low on creative juices or facing a mental block, you might want to grab a pint of beer so your brain gets running again. According to a new study published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition, consumption of a low amount of alcohol…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump accidentally re-tweets a man calling him a ‘fascist’ — then quickly deletes it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+