Suspected killer of Clinton, Mo., police officer has been found

The Kansas City Star

09 Aug 2017 at 06:57 ET                   
Gary Michael. (kctv5.com)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hunt for a suspected cop killer is over. Ian James McCarthy of Clinton was reportedly apprehended Tuesday night in Urich, Mo. Authorities have searched for McCarthy since he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gary Michael, a Clinton police officer. Urich is about 16 miles away from Clinton.…

