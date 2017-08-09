Suspected killer of Clinton, Mo., police officer has been found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hunt for a suspected cop killer is over. Ian James McCarthy of Clinton was reportedly apprehended Tuesday night in Urich, Mo. Authorities have searched for McCarthy since he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gary Michael, a Clinton police officer. Urich is about 16 miles away from Clinton.…
