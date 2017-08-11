Texas House votes to limit abortion access
Texas is moving toward a plan that could see women buy insurance coverage for abortions after a House vote derided by critics as “ridiculous and cruel.” The GOP-controlled House voted 95-51 Tuesday in favor of restricting abortion coverage in health insurance, under a rule that would ban coverage in private health insurance and force women to…
