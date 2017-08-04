‘That’s bogus’: Chris Cuomo offers to buy Santorum dinner if he can prove CNN covers nothing but Russia

Chris Cuomo and Rick Santorum (CNN)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo challenged Rick Santorum to show evidence the network they both work for covers nothing but President Donald Trump’s growing Russia scandal.

Santorum, the former Pennsylvania senator and Republican presidential candidate, complained the “muckraking” media had extensively covered Trump campaign ties to Russia but had not reported any evidence of the president’s involvement.

“I haven’t seen any stories of any note about what Russia actually did, but I’ve seen lots of leaks about whether Trump or some people with Trump were involved,” Santorum said.

Cuomo said it would be fair to criticize the amount of coverage the Russia scandal has garnered, but he said it was ridiculous to complain about the story receiving any attention.

“What I wonder, if it’s okay, is the idea of blaming us for caring about this is —

it sounds absurd,” Cuomo said. “Kellyanne (Conway), who is smarter than everyone on television right now, questioned whether it was even a national security issue. I mean, really?”

Santorum faulted the media for its “preoccupation” with Russia “at the exclusion of everything else,” as CNN’s Chris Cillizza appeared to concede the point with a shrug and a nod.

“But it’s not to the exclusion of everything else,” Cuomo countered. “That’s bogus, and it’s bogus on two levels. You go back and watch my show, and you look at it in the morning, and you tell me that this is all we cover — and I’ll buy you dinner anywhere you want.”

“Second this is, Cillizza’s point — the president focuses on this more than anybody else,” Cuomo added. “So obviously it does matter.”

Santorum said the president was simply reacting to CNN’s coverage of the scandal “because he watches you,” and Cuomo repeated his invitation for Trump to appear on his show anytime.

“He does, and we respect the viewership and we find it to be very important,” Cuomo said. “He’s always welcome to come on this show, as well as watch.”