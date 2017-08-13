‘The empathy is overwhelming’: Trump gets lashed online for tepid tweet about Charlottesville death
President Donald Trump responded with a tweet to the death of a 32-year-old woman who was killed in Charlottesville when a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racist counter-protesters.
Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
The message’s bland, boilerplate language — and ongoing lack of condemnation for the racist hate groups that converged on Saturday for a “Unite the Right” rally — infuriated many online observers. Others just rolled their eyes, disappointed but unsurprised at the tepid reaction to a woman’s death by a president who urged attendees at his campaign rallies to assault and injure protesters.
If this was a Muslim who did this you would probably be bombing a country right now. Say it by name white supremacist
— Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 12, 2017
You blamed Obama for never using the phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism'. What about 'white supremacy'???
— Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 12, 2017
The lives lost today are attributed to the way you are running this country.
— Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 12, 2017
Trump cares MUCH MORE about his precious approval rating than he does the loss of life in Charlottesville.
— David Putnam (@davidmputnam) August 12, 2017
Best regards is something you say to someone with a bone spur, not to the victims of white nationalist terrorism.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 12, 2017
How hard is it to tweet the words "I condemn white supremacy"?
— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) August 12, 2017
His silence is fueling them!https://t.co/ali7IlE0i4
— Sharms (@stearnol) August 12, 2017
"best regards" https://t.co/PVeppy15qG
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 12, 2017
Who could have guessed that the same White House that didn't mention the Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day also wouldn't condemn Nazis?
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 12, 2017
The empathy is just overwhelming https://t.co/J2sNvkEjCD
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017
"Best regards" is how you sign off an email to a stranger. That you don't like all that much.
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017