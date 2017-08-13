Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘The empathy is overwhelming’: Trump gets lashed online for tepid tweet about Charlottesville death

David Ferguson

12 Aug 2017 at 20:02 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump responded with a tweet to the death of a 32-year-old woman who was killed in Charlottesville when a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racist counter-protesters.

The message’s bland, boilerplate language — and ongoing lack of condemnation for the racist hate groups that converged on Saturday for a “Unite the Right” rally — infuriated many online observers. Others just rolled their eyes, disappointed but unsurprised at the tepid reaction to a woman’s death by a president who urged attendees at his campaign rallies to assault and injure protesters.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-CIA agent rips GOP for its cowardice on racism: ‘That’s not public service – that’s self service’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+