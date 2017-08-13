‘The empathy is overwhelming’: Trump gets lashed online for tepid tweet about Charlottesville death

President Donald Trump responded with a tweet to the death of a 32-year-old woman who was killed in Charlottesville when a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racist counter-protesters.

Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

The message’s bland, boilerplate language — and ongoing lack of condemnation for the racist hate groups that converged on Saturday for a “Unite the Right” rally — infuriated many online observers. Others just rolled their eyes, disappointed but unsurprised at the tepid reaction to a woman’s death by a president who urged attendees at his campaign rallies to assault and injure protesters.

If this was a Muslim who did this you would probably be bombing a country right now. Say it by name white supremacist — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 12, 2017

You blamed Obama for never using the phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism'. What about 'white supremacy'??? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 12, 2017

The lives lost today are attributed to the way you are running this country. — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 12, 2017

Trump cares MUCH MORE about his precious approval rating than he does the loss of life in Charlottesville. — David Putnam (@davidmputnam) August 12, 2017

Best regards is something you say to someone with a bone spur, not to the victims of white nationalist terrorism. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 12, 2017

How hard is it to tweet the words "I condemn white supremacy"? — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) August 12, 2017

His silence is fueling them!https://t.co/ali7IlE0i4 — Sharms (@stearnol) August 12, 2017

Who could have guessed that the same White House that didn't mention the Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day also wouldn't condemn Nazis? — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 12, 2017

The empathy is just overwhelming https://t.co/J2sNvkEjCD — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017