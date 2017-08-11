Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The only effective arms against North Korea’s missile bunkers are nuclear weapons, says a top war planner

GlobalPost

11 Aug 2017 at 08:49 ET                   
Col. Sam Gardiner. (Youtube)

If there was any doubt that President Donald Trump was talking about nuclear weapons when he talked about “fire and fury” descending on North Korea, that doubt was dispelled Wednesday with a statement from the secretary of defense, James Mattis. Mattis, long considered a moderate in the Cabinet, said North Korea should “cease any consideration of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN panel: Trump’s ‘reckless’ rhetoric forcing White House to make up North Korea strategy on the fly
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+