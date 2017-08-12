The sleeping habit to blame for your frequent nightmares
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Many of us have had the occasional bad dream: we’re naked in public; we’re buried alive; or we’re falling off the ledge of a building. Although these dreams are common, they become more so the longer we stay asleep. A recent study published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology suggests sleeping more than nine hours a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion