The threat to Al Jazeera is an assault on free press
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In the Arab world, where freedom of expression and opposing voices have traditionally been silenced either through censorship, threat, imprisonment, or death, Al Jazeera has been an ongoing revolutionary act for nearly two decades. As George Orwell famously put it, “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” In many ways, our…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion