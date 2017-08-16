The US government’s secret war on the KKK
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Newsweek published this story under the headline of “G-Men and Klansmen” on August 25, 1975. Due to recent events at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in one death and 19 injuries, Newsweek is republishing the story. For decades, almost without restraint, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has carried out a wide range…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion