‘They aren’t anti-black — they’re anti-idiot’: Fox News host gloats as NFL teams keep snubbing Kaepernick

The Miami Dolphins lured Jay Cutler out of retirement this week instead of turning to Colin Kaepernick to replace their injured quarterback — and a Fox News host gloated over the latest team to pass over him.

Kaepernick drew condemnation from conservatives last season by kneeling for the National Anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans, and he remains unsigned as a free agent.

Jesse Watters, a Fox News host known for racially charged commentary, argued that Kaepernick’s silent protest was more harmful to NFL teams than interceptions, lousy body language — or even criminal behavior.

“The Dolphins aren’t anti-black,” he noted. “They’re anti-idiot. This guy lacks respect, and he’s bad for team chemistry, and he’s bad for the franchise.”

Watters insisted Miami fans wouldn’t accept Kaepernick because he’d made approving comments about the late Fidel Castro.

“They’re going to boo him out of there,” Watters said.