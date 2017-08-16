‘They’ve turned on Steve’: Even White House nationalists reportedly sick of ‘glory hog’ leaker Bannon

Stephen K. Bannon former Breitbart.com CEO turned Chief White House Strategist (Wikipedia.com)

Top White House political strategist Steve Bannon is once again reportedly on thin ice — and this time, it’s not just Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner trying to push him out the door.

The Daily Beast reports that even Bannon’s ideological allies within the White House, including Stephen Miller and presidential assistant Julia Hahn, are getting fed up with the former Breitbart News boss.

“They’ve turned on Steve,” one White House official tells the Daily Beast.

At issue is apparently that Bannon insists on taking credit for administration accomplishments, while simultaneously waging shadow wars against his perceived foes within the administration.

In particular, both Miller and Hahn have referred to Bannon as a “glory hog” who is a constant source of leaking and infighting at the Trump White House.

In fact, Miller has even grown so disenchanted with Bannon that he is working more closely with Kushner and First Daughter Ivanka Trump — two longtime Bannon foes who have been singled out by Bannon’s allies for allegedly having more “moderate” political views.

“Miller, four West Wing officials said, has also begun to view the shenanigans surrounding Bannon as a distraction toward the goal of implementing the president’s agenda,” the Daily Beast reports. “In recent months, Miller has notably repositioned himself to take on projects with aides such as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump—figures in the Trump administration whose more moderate worldviews do not reflect his own.”