‘This is war against the entire Republican senate’: Morning Joe rips Trump for early morning Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning launched Twitter attacks against two GOP lawmakers — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

Reacting to Trump’s tweets, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough noted that both Graham and Flake had stuck their necks out for the president recently when they voted in favor of a “horrid” Republican health care plan that Trump desperately wanted to see passed.

Scarborough said that these attacks would hinder Trump’s ability to get anything done with Congress because they would be seen as attacks against every Republican in the Senate.

“When you’re the president and you go after one senator, you’re going after all senators,” Scarborough explained. “That’s how Mitch McConnell sees it, and that’s how the rest of the Republicans see it. So this is not war against Jeff Flake and Lindsey Graham, this is war against the entire Republican Senate.”

Contributor Willie Geist explained that Trump’s attacks against Senate Republicans aren’t strategic and are only emotional responses to feeling “slighted” by them. Flake, he noted, has been promoting a new book recently in which he is highly critical of the president.

Scarborough then noted that past presidents have tried at least reaching out to members of the rival political party — but he said Trump hasn’t even bothered to do that with members of his own party.

“Donald Trump never did that,” he said. “He never reached out to anybody.”

