Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

This is what happens if you look directly at the eclipse with no protection, according to an eye expert

International Business Times

10 Aug 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - A combination photograph shows the beginning (top L) to the end (top L to bottom R) of a total solar eclipse as seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

It’s pretty common knowledge that you should never look directly at the sun, even with sunglasses on, so why would different rules apply to looking at the sun during an eclipse? They don’t. “The eclipse is not any different from just looking at the sun, unless you’re in totality,” Dr.Brandon Lujan, assistant professor of Ophthalmology at…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Unthinkable’: Catholic priest destroys pastor’s claims on Trump’s biblical right to nuke North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+