‘This mentally unstable man must be removed’: Olbermann calls for impeaching ‘monster’ Trump over ‘lock and load’ tweet

Tom Boggioni 11 Aug 2017 at 11:27 ET

Following President Donald Trump’s sabre-rattling tweet threatening North Korea on Friday morning, commentator Keith Olbermann launched a tweet-storm calling on Congress to take power away from the “mentally unstable” president.

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted, “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Olbermann, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, blew up on Twitter by calling for a 25th Amendment solution based upon Article 4 which reads:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

According to Olbermann’s tweet-storm, now is the time.

“This mentally unstable man must be removed. NOW. 25th Amendment. Impeachment. Any legal means to stop him,” Olbermann wrote before adding, “And, political media, at least ONE of you must address this monster’s existential threat. Have your Cronkite moment. Call for his removal!”

Adding a link to a Reuters story stating that China has warned Trump against attacking North Korea, Olbermann wrote: “It isn’t North Korea that is the danger, you psychopath. It’s CHINA SAYING IT WILL DEFEND NORTH KOREA IF WE ATTACK.”

The commentator than summed himself up, writing: “CHINA may DEFEND NK. This mentally unstable man must be removed. 25th Amendment Impeachment Any legal means to stop him Mattis ignoring him.”

You can see all of the tweets below:

This mentally unstable man must be removed. NOW. 25th Amendment. Impeachment. Any legal means to stop him. pic.twitter.com/9P2tF1gLxs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 11, 2017

And, political media, at least ONE of you must address this monster’s existential threat. Have your Cronkite moment. Call for his removal! pic.twitter.com/qR49rAMgS6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 11, 2017

It isn’t North Korea that is the danger, you psychopath. It’s CHINA SAYING IT WILL DEFEND NORTH KOREA IF WE ATTACK https://t.co/RA9C3oqpKL pic.twitter.com/ynvV930YjD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 11, 2017

CHINA may DEFEND NK.

This mentally unstable man must be removed.

25th Amendment

Impeachment

Any legal means to stop him

Mattis ignoring him pic.twitter.com/w5jtaRXLoR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 11, 2017