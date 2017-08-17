Quantcast

Thousands of ‘Philly is Charlottesville’ marchers take to streets

International Business Times

17 Aug 2017 at 05:41 ET                   
A counter-protester gives a white supremacist the middle finger amid 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville. The white supremacists responds with a Nazi salute. (Evan Nesterak/Flickr)

Thousands of people came out onto the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday and carried out a march rebuking white supremacy and racism in the light of recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The “Philly is Charlottesville” rally saw the participation of more than 2,000 protesters who marched from Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue to Broad Street, reports said.…

