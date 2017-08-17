Thousands of ‘Philly is Charlottesville’ marchers take to streets
Thousands of people came out onto the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday and carried out a march rebuking white supremacy and racism in the light of recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The “Philly is Charlottesville” rally saw the participation of more than 2,000 protesters who marched from Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue to Broad Street, reports said.…
