Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Thunderbolts and lightning, very very frightening’: Watch Shep Smith dryly mock North Korea’s nuclear rally

Elizabeth Preza

10 Aug 2017 at 16:22 ET                   
Shep Smith (Fox News)

Fox News’ Shep Smith on Thursday delivered a sarcastic report on a North Korea protest of the United Nations’ unanimous decision to sanction the rogue nation, mocking the country’s propaganda posters and pointing out the country’s citizens were likely forced to attend the assembly.

“Tens of thousands of people in North Korea gathered in Pyongyang Square, protesting the United Nations’ latest round of sanctions,” Smith began. “Now we don’t believe people just show up and do things, usually they get a little, ya know, coaxing from the government.”

“With that as an aside, here are some pictures coming out of there,” he continued, displaying a montage of videos and photos from the regime.

“As you can hear, the bands are playing, and it’s all very, very… that,” Smith said. “Fists raised in solidarity with the dictator Kim Jong-un.”

“This next image, they’re holding signs here, this particular sign reads—a propaganda poster—that reads, ‘the nuclear treasured sword of justice,’” Smith explained.

“Which just rolls right off the tongue,” he dryly added.

Moving to another poster that read “Strike the United States with nuclear thunderbolt,” Smith added his own flair to the North Korean propaganda. “Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening,” Smith joked.

“Of course, the freedom of speech is prohibited in that rogue nation, you don’t have freedom of speech,” he continued. “Workers probably had very little say whether they attended this thing, but they’re all there together.”

Watch the video below, via Fox News:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Women got Trump and Hitler elected’: Why the matrons of the alt-right cling to a movement that’s ‘hostile to their freedom’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+