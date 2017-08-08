Tissue nanotransfection, a technique that heals with a single touch
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Does the idea of a device healing serious wounds or an entire organ in a human body with a single touch seem too far-fetched? Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have inched closer to making the possibility a reality. In what is being viewed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine, the researchers have…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion