Total solar eclipse weather: Cloud cover forecast
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On August 21, a total eclipse will be on display for the first time on U.S. mainland since 1979. As it travels across the breadth of the United States, passing 14 states through a 70-mile-wide corridor starting in the Pacific Northwest and ending in the Carolinas, thousands will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion