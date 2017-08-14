Quantcast

Tropical storm Gert could become hurricane by Wednesday: NHC

Reuters

14 Aug 2017 at 06:44 ET                   
Tropical Storm Gert (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical storm Gert, located about 485 miles (785 km) west-southwest of Bermuda, could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was becoming better organized over the western Atlantic and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

Gert is moving north-northwestward and is expected to be about midway between Bermuda and North Carolina on Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
