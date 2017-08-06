Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump applies for casino trademarks in Macau

Newsweek

06 Aug 2017 at 12:15 ET                   
(Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikipedia)

Donald Trump’s international business dealings have come under much scrutiny, even before he became president. Now, a new trademark deal in Macau has raised questions over whether Trump is snapping up gaming licenses while in office. As first reported by the South China Morning Post, DTTM Operations LLC, a Delaware-based company affiliated with the president, filed…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s what the Confederate flag means to southerners — according to science
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+