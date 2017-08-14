Trump approval rating hits new low
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s approval rating reached a new low Sunday amid condemnation for his initial reaction to the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in one person dead. The Republican president’s job approval rating hit 34 percent Sunday compared to a 61 percent disapproval rating that put Trump in an unenviable historical class, according to Gallup’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion