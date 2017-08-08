Trump attacked New York Times because he was freaked out about favorable Pence profile: report

(Photo: a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Despite Vice President Mike Pence immediately doing damage control following a New York Times piece speculating about his potential presidential run in 2020, President Donald Trump took notice — and likely lashed out at his favorite media punching bag because of it.

In a Washington Post op-ed about the optics of Pence’s presidential bid denial, columnist Jennifer Rubin suggested that Trump’s Twitter meltdown on Monday could have stemmed from jealousy that his VP might be running for president in 2020.

“Trump’s Monday attacks on the Times most likely reflected his annoyance with seeing his VP’s profile rise,” Rubin said of Trump’s tirade against the Times (and the rest of the so-called “fake media”) on Monday. In a tweet, he claimed that the Times is “failing” and “totally inept.”

The president continued those attacks Tuesday afternoon, blasting both the Times and the Post on Twitter on his second day of vacation.