Trump declares national emergency on opioid abuse

Reuters

10 Aug 2017 at 15:30 ET                   
Opiods (npr.org)

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency on Thursday and said his administration was drafting papers to make it official.

“The opioid crisis is an emergency and I’m saying officially right now it is an emergency,” Trump told reporters. “We’re going to draw it up and we’re going to make it a national emergency. It is a serious problem, the likes of which we have never had.”

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Leslie Adler)

